Abstract

INTRODUCTION: -The characteristics of ski- and snowboard-related fatalities at Japanese ski resorts remain unknown. We aimed to analyze the characteristics of this in the current study.



METHODS: -Using the Ski Resort Injury Report data for the 13-y period between the 2011-12 and 2022-23 seasons, we described the characteristics of fatal accidents due to exogenous causes.



RESULTS: -Eighty-four subjects (48 skiers and 36 snowboarders) were analyzed. Males accounted for 73 cases of all 84 fatalities (86.9%), including 44 skiers (91.7%) and 29 snowboarders (80.6%). Skiers aged ≥50 y and snowboarders aged 20-35 y had the highest number of fatal accidents (32 and 18 cases, respectively). Regarding location, 26 fatal accidents occurred on slopes, and 58 occurred out of slopes (skiers, 11 and 37 cases; snowboarders, 15 and 21 cases, respectively). Among skiers, head and neck trauma accounted for the cause of death in 13 cases (27.1%) and asphyxiation in 11 cases (22.9%). Among snowboarders, head and neck trauma accounted for the cause of death in 14 cases (38.9%) and asphyxiation in 14 cases (38.9%).



CONCLUSIONS: -Males, particularly those aged ≥50 among skiers and 20-35 among snowboarders, should be wary of the potential for injuries to the head, neck, and airway when skiing or snowboarding. In this study, traumatic deaths from crashing into trees and asphyxiation from deep snow immersion accidents accounted for approximately half of fatal ski accidents in Japan.

