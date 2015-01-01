Abstract

Although sea snakes (Elapidae) are commonly encountered by fishermen, accurately authenticated envenomings by them are uncommon in clinical literature. We report an authenticated case of Shaw's short, or spine-bellied, sea snake (Hydrophis curtus) bite in a young fisherman from northern Sri Lanka. The patient had clinical and biochemical evidence of mild transient myotoxicity but no evidence of neuromuscular paralysis or significant renal injury. Consideration of the clinical manifestations suggests either a mild envenoming or a dry bite. The patient completely recovered without any antivenom therapy and was discharged on the fourth day. Prolonged observation may be beneficial to exclude complications of sea snake envenoming.

Language: en