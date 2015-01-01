Abstract

AIM: To study the preventable trauma deaths of hospitalized patients in the United Arab Emirates and to identify opportunities for improvement.



METHODS: We analyzed the Abu Dhabi Emirate Trauma Registry data of admitted patients who died in the emergency department or in hospital from 2014 to 2019. A panel of experts categorize the deaths into not preventable (NP), potentially preventable (PP), and definitely preventable (DP).



RESULTS: A total of 405 deaths were included, and 82.7% were males. The majority (89.1%) were NP, occurring mainly in the emergency department (40.4%) and the intensive care unit (49.9%). The combined potentially preventable and preventable death rate was 10.9%. The median (Interquartile range) age of the DP was 57.5 (37-76) years, compared with 32 (24-42) and 34 (25-55) years for NP and PP, respectively (p = 0.008). Most of the PP deaths occurred in the intensive care unit (55.6%), while the DP occurred mainly in the ward (50%). Falls accounted for 25% of PP and DP. Deficiencies in airway care, hemorrhage control, and fluid management were identified in 25%, 43.2% and 29.5% of the DP/PP deaths, respectively. Seventy-two percent of the Airway deficiencies occurred in the prehospital, while 34.1% of hemorrhage control deficiencies were in the emergency department. Fluid management deficiencies occurred in the emergency department and the operation theater.



CONCLUSIONS: DP and PP deaths comprised 10.9% of the deaths. Most of the DP occurred in the emergency department and ward. Prehospital Airway and in-hospital hemorrhage and excessive fluid were the main areas for opportunities for improvement.

