Abstract

Network-wide road crash risk screening is a crucial issue for road safety authorities in governing the impact of road infrastructures over road safety worldwide. Specifically, screening methods, which also enable a proactive approach (i.e., pinpointing critical segments before crashes occur), would be extremely beneficial. Existing literature provided valuable insights on road network screening and crash prediction models. However, no research tried to quantify the risk of crash on the road network by considering its main components together (i.e., probability, vulnerability, and exposure). This study covers this gap by a new framework. It integrates road safety factors, prediction models and a risk-based method, and returns the risk value on each road segment as a function of the probability of a crash occurrence and the related severity as well as the exposure model. Next, road segments are ranked according to the risk value and classified by a five-level scale, to show the parts of road network with the highest crash risk. Experiments show the capability of this framework by integrating base map data, context information, road traffic data and five years of real-world crash data records of the whole non-urban road network of the Province of Brescia (Lombardy Region - Italy). This framework introduces a valid support for road safety authorities to help identify the most critical road segments on the network, prioritise interventions and, possibly, improve the safety performance. Finally, this framework can be incorporated in any safety managerial system.

Language: en