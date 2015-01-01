|
Russin K, Mottel H. Am. J. Nurs. 2024; 124(3): 38-41.
38386833
Disaster management can be difficult to teach in the classroom, yet nurses must be prepared to respond to emergency situations and feel confident doing so. Educators developed a simulated learning activity-a mock disaster drill using live volunteers as patients and emergency medical technicians-to improve disaster management preparedness, confidence, and interdisciplinary teamwork among nursing students. This article details their strategy and experience with this project.
