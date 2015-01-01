Abstract

The increase in disasters and public health emergencies in recent years is a serious public health concern. The needs of suffering victims can be multifaceted, particularly the needs of those who are from systematically marginalized populations. Palliative care nurses play a vital role in mitigating the suffering of those affected by these events. Despite the acute need, there is a lack of nurses who specialize in hospice and palliative care and generalist nurses are not sufficiently prepared to provide palliative care during disasters and public health emergencies. Nurses and nursing students should use national and global resources and training opportunities to hone their palliative care skills as well as learn self-care skills to increase their resiliency. Outcomes from research and collaborative efforts should be used to educate the future nursing workforce and advocate for equitable delivery of quality palliative care for all people who are affected by disasters and public health emergencies.

