Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate variation in drug poisoning mortality rates by drug type and occupation in Massachusetts.



METHODS: Death certificates for deaths by drug poisonings occurring between 2010 and 2019 in Massachusetts were coded based on the decedent's occupation. Mortality rates and rate ratios (with all other occupations as the reference group) were calculated based on the occupation of the workers according to drug type. Poisson regression was used to determine significantly elevated mortality rates and trends in drug poisoning deaths by occupation and drug type.



RESULTS: The rate of drug poisoning deaths increased from 2010 to 2016 after which they plateaued. With respect to specific substances, fentanyl- and cocaine-related deaths increased throughout the surveillance period. For drug poisoning deaths overall, workers in construction trades (3,017); food preparation and serving (1,116); transportation and material moving (1,062) occupations had the highest number of drug poisoning deaths. When adjusting for age, sex, race/ethnicity, and educational attainment, workers in 7 occupations had significantly elevated mortality rate ratios for drug poisonings overall: farming, fishing, and forestry (3.42, P < 0.001); construction trades (2.58, P < 0.001); health care support (1.61, P < 0.001); community and social service (1.60, P < 0.001); food preparation and serving related (1.54, P < 0.001); personal care and service (1.37, P < 0.001); and arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media (1.21, P = 0.010). In many cases, workers in these same occupations had elevated mortality rate ratios for poisonings from specific substances. Health care practitioners and technical occupation workers only had elevated rates for methadone-related poisonings (1.73, P = 0.010).



CONCLUSIONS: These findings highlight that workers in certain occupations have an elevated risk for drug poisonings and that the patterns differ with respect to the drug type. These findings can be useful for providing services to workers in high-risk occupations and in identifying occupational factors that may be related to the risk of drug poisoning death. While previous research has begun to uncover work-related factors that may contribute to opioid use, further work is needed to identify occupational factors that may contribute to psychostimulant and benzodiazepine use.

Language: en