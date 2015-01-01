|
Ibrahim ME, El-Zoghby SM, Zaghloul NM, Shehata SA, Farghaly RM. BMC Musculoskelet. Disord. 2024; 25(1): e167.
38388888
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Workplace factors are important predictors of occurrence of musculoskeletal pain among different occupational populations. In healthcare, a psychologically unsafe work environment can negatively affect the emotional, physical and psychological well-being of physicians. This study aimed to examine the relationship between workplace violence, sexual harassment and musculoskeletal pain among Egyptian physicians in their years of residency.
Medical residents; Musculoskeletal pain; Sexual harassment; Workplace violence