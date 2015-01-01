|
Wang J, Huang Y, Wang S, Zhang Z, He Y, Wang X, Guo H. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e566.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38388879
BACKGROUND: The risk of workplace violence and job burnout among Chinese correctional officers is high. Stress and insomnia may influence the relationship between workplace violence and job burnout; however, this influence has been rarely studied. This study aimed to explore the effect of workplace violence on job burnout among Chinese correctional officers and to assess the contribution of stress and insomnia to this effect.
Correctional officers; Insomnia; Job burnout; Stress; Workplace violence