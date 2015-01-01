|
Jeffcote T, Battistuzzo CR, Plummer MP, McNamara R, Anstey J, Bellapart J, Roach R, Chow A, Westerlund T, Delaney A, Bihari S, Bowen D, Weeden M, Trapani A, Reade M, Jeffree RL, Fitzgerald M, Gabbe BJ, O'Brien TJ, Nichol AD, Cooper DJ, Bellomo R, Udy A. BMJ Open 2024; 14(2): e080614.
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
38387978
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a heterogeneous condition in terms of pathophysiology and clinical course. Outcomes from moderate to severe TBI (msTBI) remain poor despite concerted research efforts. The heterogeneity of clinical management represents a barrier to progress in this area. PRECISION-TBI is a prospective, observational, cohort study that will establish a clinical research network across major neurotrauma centres in Australia. This network will enable the ongoing collection of injury and clinical management data from patients with msTBI, to quantify variations in processes of care between sites. It will also pilot high-frequency data collection and analysis techniques, novel clinical interventions, and comparative effectiveness methodology.
Language: en
Keywords
Adult intensive & critical care; Observational Study; TRAUMA MANAGEMENT