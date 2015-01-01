|
Mehlum L, Asarnow J, Neupane SP, Santamarina-Perez P, Primé-Tous M, Carlson GA. Borderline Personal. Disord. Emot. Dysregul. 2024; 11(1): e5.
38388455
BACKGROUND: Frequently presenting with symptoms of mood or anxiety disorders, substance abuse or borderline personality disorder, suicidal and self-harming adolescents often are prescribed psychotropic medication. Though such treatment may be warranted, recurrent suicidal and self-harming behaviour is often linked to emotion dysregulation where pharmacological treatment has weak empirical support. There is a need for more clinical research into the frequency, type and rationale for pharmacological treatment in this group. In this secondary analysis of three randomized clinical trials of dialectical behaviour therapy for adolescents, we report on psychotropic medication use in the respective samples at the time of recruitment, compare use of psychotropic medication across trials and describe sample characteristics that may be associated with possible differences in psychotropic medication.
Language: en
Adolescent; Dialectical behaviour therapy; Psychotropic medication; Self-harm; Suicide