Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous studies suggest an association between Post-concussion syndrome (PCS) and depression, both highly prevalent after mTBI.



OBJECTIVE: To assess the prevalence and risk-factors of depression among patients with PCS 1 month after mTBI.



METHODS: We prospectively screened 372 mTBI patients admitted in two academic Emergency Departments between 2017 and 2019. One month after mTBI, we administered the Rivermead Post-concussion symptoms Questionnaire (RPQ) and the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) questionnaires over the telephone. PCS and depression were defined by RPQ ≥ 12 and PHQ-9 ≥ 10. Multivariate multinomial regression identified baseline factors associated with PCS and depression.



RESULTS: Two hundred and eight completed RPQ and PHQ-9. Forty-seven patients (22.5%) met criteria for PCS, among which 22 (46.8%) met criteria for depression (PCS+D+). Patients with PCS but without depression were less likely to present with an associated injury (Coefficient = -1.6, p = 0.047) and to report initial sadness (Coefficient = -2.5, p = 0.03). Initial sadness (Coefficient = -1.3, p = 0.047), associated injury (Coefficient = -1.9, p = 0.008), as well as initial nausea (Coefficient = -1.8, p = 0.002), and male sex (Coefficient = 1.8, p = 0.002), were associated with the absence of depression and PCS in comparison with PCS+D+ patients.



CONCLUSION: Among patients with PCS 1 month after mTBI, those with depression are more likely to present with initial sadness and with an associated injury.

