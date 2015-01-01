|
Wang Y, Deng T. Digit. Health 2024; 10: e20552076241233690.
38384367
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Falls pose a significant risk to public health, especially for the elderly population, and could potentially result in severe injuries or even death. A reliable fall detection system is urgently needed to recognise and promptly alert to falls effectively. A vision-based fall detection system has the advantage of being non-invasive and affordable compared with another popular approach using wearable sensors. Nevertheless, the present challenge lies in the algorithm's limited on-device operating speed due to extremely high computational demands, and the high computational demands are usually essential to improve the performance for the complex scene. Therefore, it is crucial to address the above challenge in computational power and complex scenes.
Biomechanics; human action recognition; image processing; machine learning; pose estimation; smart healthcare