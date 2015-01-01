|
Citation
|
Rios CI, Garcia EE, Hogdahl TS, Homer MJ, Iyer NV, Laney JW, Loelius SG, Satyamitra MM, DiCarlo AL. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2024; 18: e35.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38384183
|
Abstract
|
Although chemical and radiological agents cause toxicity through different mechanisms, the multiorgan injuries caused by these threats share similarities that convene on the level of basic biological responses. This publication will discuss these areas of convergence and explore "multi-utility" approaches that could be leveraged to address common injury mechanisms underlying actions of chemical and radiological agents in a threat-agnostic manner. In addition, we will provide an overview of the current state of radiological and chemical threat research, discuss the US Government's efforts toward medical preparedness, and identify potential areas for collaboration geared toward enhancing preparedness and response against radiological and chemical threats. We also will discuss previous regulatory experience to provide insight on how to navigate regulatory paths for US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval/licensure/clearance for products addressing chemical or radiological/nuclear threats. This publication follows a 2022 trans-agency meeting titled, "Overlapping Science in Radiation and Sulfur Mustard Exposures of Skin and Lung: Consideration of Models, Mechanisms, Organ Systems, and Medical Countermeasures," sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Radioactive Hazard Release; Chemical and Radiological Threats; Humans; Lung; Medical countermeasures; Skin; Skin and lung injury; Sulfur Mustard; United States; United States Dept. of Health and Human Services