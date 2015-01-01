|
Citation
|
Ullah F, Ragazzoni L, Hubloue I, Barone-Adesi F, Valente M. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2024; 18: e34.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38384190
|
Abstract
|
As heatwaves increase and intensify worldwide, so has the research aimed at outlining strategies to protect individuals from their impact. Interventions that promote adaptive measures to heatwaves are encouraged, but evidence on how to develop such interventions is still scarce. Although the Health Belief Model is one of the leading frameworks guiding behavioral change interventions, the evidence of its use in heatwave research is limited. This rapid review aims to identify and describe the main themes and key findings in the literature regarding the use of the Health Belief Model in heatwaves research. It also highlights important research gaps and future research priorities. Following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines, 10 articles were included, with a geographic distribution as follows: United States (n = 1), Australia (n = 1), Pakistan (n = 1), and China (n = 1), as well as Malaysia (n = 2), Germany (n = 1), and Austria (n = 1).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Climate Change; *Health Belief Model; Australia; China; extreme weather events; Germany; Health Belief Model (HBM); heatwaves; Humans; rapid review; risk perception