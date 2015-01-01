Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Uniformly classifying long bone open fractures is challenging. The purpose of this study was to propose a modified Orthopaedic Trauma Society (OTS) Open Fracture Classification System, developed in a setting with a high incidence of civilian gunshot fractures.



METHODS: From our prospectively collected database, we identified all patients with open tibia and femur fractures treated with intramedullary nailing over a 4 year period. All open fractures were retrospectively reclassified from the Gustilo-Anderson Classification system to the OTS Open Fracture Classification System.



RESULTS: One hundred and thirty-seven cases were identified. Ninety per cent of subjects were males. Their mean age was 34 years. The most common mechanism of injury was low-velocity civilian gunshot wounds (GSW) in 54.7% of cases. Soft tissue management was primary closure in 23.4% and soft tissue reconstruction in 24.1%. In 52.6% of cases (these all being secondary to civilian GSW), soft tissue management was healing via secondary intention. This is not included as a soft tissue management option in the OTS classification system. Fracture reclassification using the OTS Open Fracture Classification System was only possible in 47.5% of cases (Simple in 23.4%, Complex B in 24.1%).



CONCLUSION: We conclude that the OTS Open Fracture Classification System is not inclusive of all open tibia and femur fractures as it does not cater for gunshot fractures. We propose a modification as follows: alter 'wound debridement' to 'appropriate wound care' and to subcategorise 'Simple' into type A and B: healing via secondary intention and primary closure, respectively.

Language: en