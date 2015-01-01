|
Mörén L, Östin A, Larsson A, Forsberg J, Wiktelius D, Lindén P. Forensic Toxicol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PURPOSE: Riot Control Agents (RCAs) are chemicals used in law enforcement for non-lethal riot control and use in conflicts between states that violates the Chemical Weapons Convention. OPCW's Scientific Advisory Board has identified sixteen potential RCAs including capsaicinoids, CS, and CR. RCAs may be misused for criminal purposes, so methods for detecting such misuse are needed. This study therefore evaluates the feasibility of a rapid, high throughput screening method of RCAs on surfaces (particularly clothing surfaces) by Direct Analysis in Real Time with a thermal desorption unit coupled to high-resolution mass spectrometry (DART-TD-HRMS).
Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC); DART-TD-HRMS; High throughput screening; Riot Control Agent (RCA); Self-defence sprays