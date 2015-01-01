|
Citation
Hanewinkel R, Hansen J. Fortschr. Neurol. Psychiatr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Vernacular Title
Cannabiskonsum im Teenageralter: Ergebnisse des Präventionsradars von 2016 bis 2023
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Georg Thieme Verlag)
DOI
PMID
38387481
Abstract
The aim of this study was to map trends in cannabis use among adolescents from 2016 to 2023. Based on seven waves of a German school-based epidemiological study in lower secondary school, the lifetime and monthly prevalence of cannabis use among 12 to 17-year-olds was determined for the period from 2016 to 2023. The analysis was based on 54,242 questionnaires on cannabis use. The gender ratio was balanced (50% female). The average age was 13.9 years (SD=1.3). From 2016 until the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic,the lifetime prevalence of cannabis use increased statistically significantly, but decreased significantly in the first year of the pandemic. Post-pandemic, 12.3% (95% CI: 11.6-13.1) of adolescents had used cannabis at least once in their lifetime. This figure was the same as in 2016. The monthly prevalence of cannabis use in 2022/2023 was 3.8% (95% CI: 3.4-4.3). Both the lifetime and monthly prevalence of cannabis use among boys were significantly higher than among girls. Given the known risks associated with adolescent cannabis use, it is worrying that in 2022/2023 about one in eight adolescents had experimented with cannabis. Consistent, proportionate and behavioral prevention measures are needed to reduce cannabis use among young people.
Language: de