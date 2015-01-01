Abstract

The aim of this study was to map trends in cannabis use among adolescents from 2016 to 2023. Based on seven waves of a German school-based epidemiological study in lower secondary school, the lifetime and monthly prevalence of cannabis use among 12 to 17-year-olds was determined for the period from 2016 to 2023. The analysis was based on 54,242 questionnaires on cannabis use. The gender ratio was balanced (50% female). The average age was 13.9 years (SD=1.3). From 2016 until the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic,the lifetime prevalence of cannabis use increased statistically significantly, but decreased significantly in the first year of the pandemic. Post-pandemic, 12.3% (95% CI: 11.6-13.1) of adolescents had used cannabis at least once in their lifetime. This figure was the same as in 2016. The monthly prevalence of cannabis use in 2022/2023 was 3.8% (95% CI: 3.4-4.3). Both the lifetime and monthly prevalence of cannabis use among boys were significantly higher than among girls. Given the known risks associated with adolescent cannabis use, it is worrying that in 2022/2023 about one in eight adolescents had experimented with cannabis. Consistent, proportionate and behavioral prevention measures are needed to reduce cannabis use among young people.



===



Trends des Cannabiskonsums in der Adoleszenz sollen von 2016 bis 2023 abgebildet werden. Basierend auf sieben Wellen des Präventionsradars, einer schulbasierten epidemiologischen Studie in der Sekundarstufe I, wurden die Lebenszeit- und Monatsprävalenzen des Cannabiskonsums von 12-bis 17-Jährigen für den Zeitraum von 2016 bis 2023 ermittelt. Der Auswertung lagen 54.242 Fragebögen mit Angaben zum Konsum von Cannabis zugrunde. Das Geschlechterverhältnis war ausgeglichen (50% weiblich). Das durchschnittliche Alter betrug 13,9 Jahre (SD=1,3). Von 2016 bis zum Ausbruch der COVID-19-Pandemie stieg die Lebenszeitprävalenz des Cannabiskonsums statistisch bedeutsam an, im ersten Jahr der Pandemie sank sie signifikant. Post-pandemisch hatten 12,3% (95 % KI: 11,6-13,1) der Heranwachsenden mindestens einmal in ihrem Leben Cannabis konsumiert. Dieser Wert liegt auf dem Niveau von 2016. Die Monatsprävalenz des Cannabiskonsums lag 2022/2023 bei 3,8% (95% KI: 3,4-4,3). Sowohl die Lebenszeit- als auch die Monatsprävalenz des Cannabiskonsums von Jungen liegen signifikant über den Werten der Mädchen. Angesichts der bekannten Risiken, die mit dem Cannabiskonsum im Jugendalter einhergehen können, ist es besorgniserregend, dass 2022/2023 etwa jeder achte Jugendliche bereits mit Cannabis experimentiert hatte. Konsequente verhältnis- und verhaltenspräventive Maßnahmen sind erforderlich, um den Cannabiskonsums im Teenageralter einzudämmen.

Language: de