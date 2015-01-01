|
Mollaesmaeili M, Hakimian P, Lak A. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1265682.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
38384876
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The urban green space (UGS) is one of the most significant urban spaces with unique visual and social features, including pleasant air, low noise, and vitality, making it a recreational place for citizens, especially the youth. According to previous studies, perceived green space and the interaction with it is associated with mental health and lower symptoms of anxiety and depression. Although the presence of urban and blue-green spaces in Isfahan has a long history, the UGSs have been out of reach, causing a significant impact on youth mental health due to the spread of COVID-19 and the forcing of the Iranian government to severe and long-term lockdown. This study investigates the relationship between the long-term isolation of youth and being away from UGSs on their mental health in Isfahan city.
Language: en
Keywords
*COVID-19/epidemiology; *Mental Health; Adolescent; Communicable Disease Control; COVID-19; Humans; Iran/epidemiology; Isfahan; mental health; Parks, Recreational; UGSs; youth