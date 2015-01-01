Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous analyses on the burden of disease in Mexico identified that injuries differentially affect young people, males and working-age people.



OBJECTIVE: To analyze the burden of disease due to intentional and unintentional injuries in Mexico during 1990 and 2021, at the national and state levels. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The results of the Global Burden of Disease study for the 1990-2021 period were used to describe the burden of disease attributed to injuries in Mexico. The life years lost (YLL) due to premature mortality, years lived with disability (YLD) and disability-adjusted life years (DALY) were analyzed.



RESULTS: The burden of disease related to intentional injuries has increased, as also have YLDs and DALYs associated with unintentional injuries. Men continue to have higher mortality and DALY rates compared to women. Interpersonal violence and suicide have steadily increased. The analysis by state showed patterns with important variations.



CONCLUSIONS: Injuries generate catastrophic consequences in terms of mortality and disability in Mexico. It is necessary to promote and strengthen programs and policies in order to improve the data system and injury prevention.

