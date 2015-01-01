Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Given that unsafe human actions are the main cause of accidents, it is essential to comprehend the attitudes of medical students toward the risks of road accidents, particularly given their potential influence as future healthcare professionals. Therefore, this study was carried out to investigate the attitudes of medical students towards road accidents.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted on 300 Zahedan University of Medical Sciences students in 2021 as available sampling. The required information was collected using a researcher-made questionnaire with a content validity ratio of 0.9, a content validity index of 0.9-0.8, and a reliability (α) of 0.79, which was presented online in the university systems. Statistical analysis was done using SPSS 23 software, data description was done as frequency and percentage, and analytical analysis was done with the χ (2) test.



RESULTS: The average age of the participants was 21.7 (4.2) years; 45.7% of the participants were male and 11.3% were married; 79.7% had less than 300 km of driving experience; 76% had less than 3 years since receiving their license; 14% stated that they drive faster than others; 18.3% reported a history of fines; and 28.3% reported an accident history. The most incorrect attitudes of students regarding low-risk using mobile phones (86%), text sending (84.3%), eating and drinking while driving (74.6%), driving after consuming alcohol or drugs (73%), and driving when tired and sleepy (85.4%) were reported.



CONCLUSION: Based on the results, it is suggested to plan to correct wrong attitudes, especially among young and educated drivers, through education and culture, so that we can move in the direction of reducing accidents.

