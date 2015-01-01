|
Citation
|
Smith J, t'Hart L, Leaversuch F, Walton A, Jameson G, Samsa H, Clarey M, Millar L, Burns S, Pollard CM. Health Promot. Int. 2024; 39(1): daae014.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38386902
|
Abstract
|
The Act Belong Commit® mental health promotion campaign aims to improve population mental well-being. Based on a social-franchising model, partnerships are sought with organizations offering 'mentally healthy activities' that foster social connectedness and mental well-being. There are four categories of partner organizations sought: Site (government agencies and health services), Associate (organizations with state-wide or national services), Community (local, grass-roots community groups) and Schools. This research explored organizational perceptions of the Act Belong Commit® Partnership Program. A purposive sample of 14 organizational representatives across all four partner categories participated in semi-structured interviews online or face-to-face between July and September 2021. Reflexive thematic analysis was used to identify three main themes: (a) A passion for promoting mental health; (b) Implementation, innovation, adaption and creation (e.g. the ability to adapt, create and deliver activities aligned with the campaign message; and (c) Future sustainability (e.g. recommendations for the sustainability of the programme). The use of reflexive thematic analysis enabled deeper insights into the complexity of the partnerships.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
health promotion; mental health; mental well-being; partnerships; reflexive thematic analysis; social connectedness