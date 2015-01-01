Abstract

The Act Belong Commit® mental health promotion campaign aims to improve population mental well-being. Based on a social-franchising model, partnerships are sought with organizations offering 'mentally healthy activities' that foster social connectedness and mental well-being. There are four categories of partner organizations sought: Site (government agencies and health services), Associate (organizations with state-wide or national services), Community (local, grass-roots community groups) and Schools. This research explored organizational perceptions of the Act Belong Commit® Partnership Program. A purposive sample of 14 organizational representatives across all four partner categories participated in semi-structured interviews online or face-to-face between July and September 2021. Reflexive thematic analysis was used to identify three main themes: (a) A passion for promoting mental health; (b) Implementation, innovation, adaption and creation (e.g. the ability to adapt, create and deliver activities aligned with the campaign message; and (c) Future sustainability (e.g. recommendations for the sustainability of the programme). The use of reflexive thematic analysis enabled deeper insights into the complexity of the partnerships.



FINDINGS describe how the Act Belong Commit® Partnership Program supports mutually desirable objectives and extends the campaign reach. Embedded in a shared belief system that incorporates a passion for good mental health, the model supports the flexibility to adapt, create and deliver fit-for-purpose activities that promote mental well-being in the places where people live, work and play.

Language: en