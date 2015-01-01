|
Balawi M, Tenekeci G. Heliyon 2024; 10(4): e25710.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38384520
Despite recent measures on accident prevention, road collisions, mainly on London's "A" roads, persist as accident sources, endangering vulnerable users in particular. Analysing evidence from London's A-Roads unveils issues concerns and trends. This study utilises extensive data to target factors magnifying accidents: speed, traffic, vulnerable interactions. Stats 19 and transport data including volumes, types, speeds, and congestion parameters are all analysed alongside the collision data. The descriptive statistics have been employed to understand nature of data in the first instance. This has supported the process to cleanse the data outliers or periods where were subjected to incidents and interventions. Predictive model development is conducted to analyse and forecast accident frequency using ARIMA and SARIMAX models forecasted accident rates and interventions. ARIMA yielded higher accuracy.
Language: en
Accident frequency forecasting; ARIMA model; Safety measures; SARIMAX model; Time series analysis; Traffic accidents; Traffic collisions