Abstract

We propose an enhanced floor field model (FFM) to analyze the behavioral characteristics of crowds with varying attributes proportions during evacuation. This model governs pedestrian movement through the Dynamic Floor Field (DFF) and the Static Floor Field (SFF). The DFF takes into account individual factors such as the gender, familiarity with the environment, and social relationships of evacuees, which influence safe evacuation. Concurrently, the SFF encapsulates the impact of environmental factors like obstacles, exits, and guidance effects. Subsequently, this refined FFM was applied and validated using a sports center evacuation scenario. The results demonstrated that the enhanced FFM accurately replicated evacuees' asymmetric behavior and queuing, and aligned well with other models when the number of evacuees fluctuated over time. In the absence of guidance, both environmental familiarity and gender emerged as primary factors influencing partial evacuation. Additionally, the gender of pedestrians significantly affected the overall evacuation. Notably, compared to pre-existing environmental information available to evacuees, the implementation of guidance to augment pedestrians' environmental familiarity resulted in a more efficient evacuation. The FFM model and these findings could be instrumental in simulating personnel evacuation and formulating emergency management strategies in crowded areas.

