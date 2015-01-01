|
Morrissey D, O'Donnell EA, Behan L, McMahon M, Keyes LM. HRB Open Res 2023; 6: e66.
(Copyright © 2023, Health Research Board ; F1000 Research Limited)
38384972
BACKGROUND: Evidence indicates that the reporting of serious injury in long-term residential care has increased substantially over the past decade. However, what constitutes a serious injury in residential care is poorly and inconsistently defined. This may result in incidences being unnecessarily reported as a serious injury. It is therefore, crucial to develop a consistent definition of serious injury to reduce reporting burden and to facilitate comparison between different residential care settings and across jurisdictions. This protocol describes the methods for a systematic review of existing definitions from the literature to inform the development of a consistent definition of serious injury in long-term residential care.
Language: en
adverse event; care homes; nursing homes; reporting; residential care; serious incident; Serious injury; systematic review.