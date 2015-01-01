|
Citation
|
Callan F, Keating L, Casserley-Feeney S, French HP. HRB Open Res 2023; 6: e73.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Health Research Board ; F1000 Research Limited)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38384973
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Clinical specialist physiotherapist-led musculoskeletal triage clinics were introduced nationally in Ireland in 2011 to improve patient care and reduce waiting times for secondary care orthopaedics and rheumatology. Evidence has shown them to be effective in reducing waiting lists, however there are currently no data on longitudinal patient outcomes following clinic attendance. The primary aim of this cohort study is to identify predictors of pain and function outcomes up to one year following musculoskeletal triage review. Secondary aims include measuring self-reported use of healthcare resources over the 12-month follow-up period and to explore musculoskeletal phenotypes based on established prognostic factors for musculoskeletal pain. This is a prospective cohort study.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cohort study; healthcare utilisation; Musculoskeletal triage; physiotherapy; orthopaedic triage; rheumatology triage; predictors of outcome; musculoskeletal pain