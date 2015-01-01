Abstract

BACKGROUND: Clinical specialist physiotherapist-led musculoskeletal triage clinics were introduced nationally in Ireland in 2011 to improve patient care and reduce waiting times for secondary care orthopaedics and rheumatology. Evidence has shown them to be effective in reducing waiting lists, however there are currently no data on longitudinal patient outcomes following clinic attendance. The primary aim of this cohort study is to identify predictors of pain and function outcomes up to one year following musculoskeletal triage review. Secondary aims include measuring self-reported use of healthcare resources over the 12-month follow-up period and to explore musculoskeletal phenotypes based on established prognostic factors for musculoskeletal pain. This is a prospective cohort study.



METHODS: ADvAnced PhysioTherapy in MuSculosKeletal Triage (ADAPT MSK) will recruit a cohort of 252 adults through musculoskeletal triage clinics across five secondary care sites in Ireland. The STrengthening the Reporting of Observational studies in Epidemiology (STROBE) guidelines will be adhered to for future reporting. Adults (≥ 18 years old) attending physiotherapist-led musculoskeletal triage clinics with musculoskeletal pain, who do not require surgical or consultant-led medical care will be considered for participation. Participant demographics, health literacy, healthcare utilisation, and self-report questionnaires on pain, function, musculoskeletal health, musculoskeletal risk stratification, fear of movement, and psychological distress will be obtained at baseline, with follow-ups at three, six, and 12 months. Primary outcomes are pain intensity and function. Secondary outcomes include musculoskeletal risk stratification status, musculoskeletal health, healthcare utilisation, and work-related factors. Descriptive statistics will be used to profile the participants and predictors of outcome will be assessed using multivariable linear regression. Musculoskeletal phenotypes will be explored using latent class analysis.



RESULTS: Results will be disseminated via peer-reviewed journal publication and presentation at national and international conferences. Engagement with a public patient involvement (PPI) panel will explore dissemination strategies for public and service user engagement.

Language: en