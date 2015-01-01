Abstract

Post-mortem computed tomography (PMCT) enables the creation of subject-specific 3D head models suitable for quantitative analysis such as finite element analysis (FEA). FEA of proposed traumatic events is an objective and repeatable numerical method for assessing whether an event could cause a skull fracture such as seen at autopsy. FEA of blunt force skull fracture in adults with subject-specific 3D models in forensic pathology remains uninvestigated. This study aimed to assess the feasibility of FEA for skull fracture analysis in routine forensic pathology. Five cases with blunt force skull fracture and sufficient information on the kinematics of the traumatic event to enable numerical reconstruction were chosen. Subject-specific finite element (FE) head models were constructed by mesh morphing based on PMCT 3D models and A Detailed and Personalizable Head Model with Axons for Injury Prediction (ADAPT) FE model. Morphing was successful in maintaining subject-specific 3D geometry and quality of the FE mesh in all cases. In three cases, the simulated fracture patterns were comparable in location and pattern to the fractures seen at autopsy/PMCT. In one case, the simulated fracture was in the parietal bone whereas the fracture seen at autopsy/PMCT was in the occipital bone. In another case, the simulated fracture was a spider-web fracture in the frontal bone, whereas a much smaller fracture was seen at autopsy/PMCT; however, the fracture in the early time steps of the simulation was comparable to autopsy/PMCT. FEA might be feasible in forensic pathology in cases with a single blunt force impact and well-described event circumstances.

