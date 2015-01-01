|
Citation
Shechory Bitton M, Bonny-Noach H. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38385202
Abstract
This study aimed to compare fear of terrorism and fear of crime among backpackers and investigate the differences between Israeli and Western backpackers. A cross-sectional questionnaire was administered to 120 Israeli backpackers and 109 backpackers from Western countries.
Language: en
Keywords
backpackers; fear of crime; fear of terrorism; Israel