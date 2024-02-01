|
Citation
|
Baggio S, Nsingi N, Iglesias K, Sapin M. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38387669
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Robust empirical data on suicide awareness are needed, to better plan and evaluate suicide prevention interventions. However, there is a lack of validated measures of suicide awareness. This is especially true for perceived suicide awareness, which focuses on perceived knowledge about suicide, willingness, and confidence to talk about suicide and get help. Using the theoretical framework of Social Cognitive Theory, this study aimed to validate a measure of perceived suicide awareness.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Mental health; Primary prevention; Psychometrics; Suicide; Suicide awareness