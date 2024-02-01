|
Yang C, Huebner ES, Tian L. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38387673
BACKGROUND: Machine learning (ML) has been widely used to predict suicidal ideation (SI) in adolescents and adults. Nevertheless, studies of accurate and efficient models of SI prediction with preadolescent children are still needed because SI is surprisingly prevalent during the transition into adolescence. This study aimed to explore the potential of ML models to predict SI among preadolescent children.
Language: en
Ecological model; Machine learning; Preadolescent children; Prediction model; Suicidal ideation