Abstract

Heterogeneity and variability of symptoms due to the type, site, age, sex, and severity of injury make each case of traumatic brain injury (TBI) unique. Considering this, a universal treatment strategy may not be fruitful in managing outcomes after TBI. Most of the pharmacological therapies for TBI aim at modifying a particular pathway or molecular process in the sequelae of secondary injury rather than a holistic approach. On the other hand, non-pharmacological interventions such as hypothermia, hyperbaric oxygen, preconditioning with dietary adaptations, exercise, environmental enrichment, deep brain stimulation, decompressive craniectomy, probiotic use, gene therapy, music therapy, and stem cell therapy can promote healing by modulating multiple neuroprotective mechanisms. In this review, we discussed the major non-pharmacological interventions that are being tested in animal models of TBI as well as in clinical trials. We evaluated the functional outcomes of various interventions with an emphasis on the links between molecular mechanisms and outcomes after TBI.

