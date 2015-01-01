|
Xu P, Tao Y, Zhang H, Jin M, Xu H, Zou S, Deng F, Huang L, Zhang H, Wang X, Tang X, Wang Y, Yin L, Sun X. J. Clin. Psychiatry 2024; 85(1): 23m14996.
38385994
OBJECTIVE: Adolescent suicide is a major public health problem, and risk of suicide is higher among those with major depressive disorder (MDD), which may be linked to alterations in mitogen- and stress-activated kinase 1 (MSK1) and to defects in executive function. Here, we aimed to investigate the potential impacts of executive function and MSK1 methylation on suicidal ideation in adolescents with MDD.
*Depressive Disorder, Major/drug therapy/genetics; Adolescent; Antidepressive Agents/therapeutic use; Executive Function; Humans; Methylation; Prospective Studies; Suicidal Ideation