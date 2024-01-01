Abstract

BACKGROUND: To study the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on traumatic brain injury (TBI) patient demographic, clinical and trauma related characteristics, and outcomes.



METHODS: Retrospective chart review was conducted on pediatric TBI patients admitted to a Level I Pediatric Trauma Center between January 2015 and June 2022. The pre-COVID era was defined as January 1, 2015, through March 12, 2020. The COVID-19 era was defined as March 13, 2020, through June 30, 2022. Bivariate analysis and logistic regression were performed.



RESULTS: Four hundred-thirty patients were treated for pediatric TBI in the pre-COVID-19 period, and 166 patients during COVID-19. In bivariate analyses, the racial/ethnic makeup, age, and sex varied significantly across the two time periods (p < 0.05). Unwitnessed TBI events increased during the COVID-19 era. Logistic regression analyses also demonstrated significantly increased odds of death, severe disability, or vegetative state during COVID-19 (AOR 7.23; 95 % CI 1.43, 36.41).



CONCLUSION: During the COVID-19 pandemic, patients admitted with pediatric TBI had significantly different demographics with regards to age, sex, and race/ethnicity when compared to patients prior to the pandemic. There was an increase in unwitnessed events. In the COVID period, patients had a higher odds ratio of severe morbidity and mortality despite adjustment for confounding factors.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE AND STUDY TYPE: Level II, Prognosis.

