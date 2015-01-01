|
Citation
|
Gostin LO, Wetter S. JAMA Health Forum 2024; 5(2): e240465.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38386336
|
Abstract
|
We live in an era marked by intense political polarization, with partisan divides continuing to fracture the US. Even amidst political divisiveness, public health should be a unifying national value. Yet public health has emerged as among the country's most contentious issues in recent years. From reproductive health, transgender care, and firearm safety to COVID-19 vaccines, public health is in the crosshairs of the culture wars. This will be a momentous year, with federal and state elections just months away and the US Supreme Court poised to reconsider fundamental health rights.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Public Health; Culture; Politics