Journal Article

Citation

Gostin LO, Wetter S. JAMA Health Forum 2024; 5(2): e240465.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamahealthforum.2024.0465

PMID

38386336

Abstract

We live in an era marked by intense political polarization, with partisan divides continuing to fracture the US. Even amidst political divisiveness, public health should be a unifying national value. Yet public health has emerged as among the country's most contentious issues in recent years. From reproductive health, transgender care, and firearm safety to COVID-19 vaccines, public health is in the crosshairs of the culture wars. This will be a momentous year, with federal and state elections just months away and the US Supreme Court poised to reconsider fundamental health rights.

Reproductive Rights
Transgender Care
Firearm Safety


Language: en

Keywords

Public Health; Culture; Politics

