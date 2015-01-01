Abstract

We live in an era marked by intense political polarization, with partisan divides continuing to fracture the US. Even amidst political divisiveness, public health should be a unifying national value. Yet public health has emerged as among the country's most contentious issues in recent years. From reproductive health, transgender care, and firearm safety to COVID-19 vaccines, public health is in the crosshairs of the culture wars. This will be a momentous year, with federal and state elections just months away and the US Supreme Court poised to reconsider fundamental health rights.



Reproductive Rights...

Transgender Care...

Firearm Safety...

