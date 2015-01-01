Abstract

In 2022, 5.7% of adults aged ≥18 years lacked reliable transportation for daily living in the past 12 months. The percentage lacking reliable transportation for daily living among those with disability was higher (14.4%) compared with those without disability (4.9%). The percentages among persons with disability were higher than percentages among those without disability in all age groups (18-44 years: 24.0% versus 5.7%; 45-64 years: 15.9% versus 4.4%; and ≥65 years: 8.1% versus 3.6%). Regardless of disability status, the percentage of adults who lacked reliable transportation for daily living decreased with increasing age.



Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Health Interview Survey, 2022. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nhis/index.htm



* With 95% CIs indicated by error bars.



† Based on a response of "yes" to the question, "In the past 12 months, has a lack of reliable transportation kept you from medical appointments, meetings, work, or from getting things you needed for daily living?"



§ Disability was defined by the reported level of difficulty in response to questions about six domains of functioning: "Do you have any difficulty… seeing, even if wearing glasses; hearing, even if wearing hearing aids; walking or climbing stairs; communicating, for example understanding or being understood; remembering or concentrating; and self-care, such as washing all over or dressing." Response categories were "no difficulty," "some difficulty," "a lot of difficulty," or "cannot do at all." Adults who responded "a lot of difficulty" or "cannot do at all" to at least one domain were classified with disability.



¶ Estimates are based on household interviews of a sample of the civilian, noninstitutionalized U.S. population.

Language: en