Citation
Ng AE, Adjaye-Gbewonyo D, Dahlhamer J. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2024; 73(7): e152.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
DOI
PMID
38386609
Abstract
In 2022, 5.7% of adults aged ≥18 years lacked reliable transportation for daily living in the past 12 months. The percentage lacking reliable transportation for daily living among those with disability was higher (14.4%) compared with those without disability (4.9%). The percentages among persons with disability were higher than percentages among those without disability in all age groups (18-44 years: 24.0% versus 5.7%; 45-64 years: 15.9% versus 4.4%; and ≥65 years: 8.1% versus 3.6%). Regardless of disability status, the percentage of adults who lacked reliable transportation for daily living decreased with increasing age.
