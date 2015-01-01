Abstract

Self-harm is frequent in youths. This study aimed to assess the risk of self-harm and mortality over a three-year period following self-harm hospitalization. Data were extracted from national databases in France. All patients aged 12 to 24 years and hospitalized for self-harm in 2013-2014 were included and compared to age- and sex-matched individuals with no self-harm hospitalization during this period. Cox proportional hazards regression models were used. Overall, 34,533 individuals were hospitalized for self-harm in 2013-2014 (70.8 % females, 79.6 % self-poisoning), with a peak among females aged 14-16. Comparison with 103,599 matched controls showed significantly higher rates of past self-harm, somatic and psychiatric disorders, and dispensed drugs in youth hospitalized for self-harm. During follow-up, they significantly more often repeated self-harm (20.9 vs. 0.1 %), died from any cause (0.6 vs 0.03 %) and from suicide (0.2 vs 0.01 %), particularly during the first year. The choice of a violent self-harm means at inclusion increased the risk of suicide during follow-up. Psychiatric disorders were a significant risk factor for all outcomes. In conclusion, at least one in five youths will self-harm, and one in two hundred will die in the three years following hospitalization for self-harm. Reinforced follow-up care is necessary in this population.

