Abstract

The densification of urban centers has driven individuals with low income toward more affordable suburban neighborhoods, thereby constraining transportation options due to car-centric planning and the difficulty for public transit systems to meet mobility needs. Recognizing that active cycling promotes travel autonomy, social participation, and physical and mental well-being, the promotion of such behavior through localized interventions stands as a critical objective to foster transport equity. In this context, in collaboration with the organization "Cyclo Nord-Sud," this study aims to explore the outcomes and favorable components of the "Build Your Bike!" pilot project offered as an extracurricular activity to high school students in a disadvantaged neighborhood. A qualitative, comprehensive approach with an inductive and phenomenological perspective was employed. We conducted a focus group at the end of the program and used conceptual categories to complete the analysis. The results revealed positive outcomes from the program related to: 1) well-being, 2) learning, 3) access to a bicycle, and 4) mobility. Favorable mechanisms encompassed: 1) the approach of adult mentors, 2) extracurricular involvement, 3) teamwork, 4) manual labor, and 5) bicycle ownership upon program completion. The mechanisms identified by the participants hold potential for improvement in future program iterations and can guide the development of similar interventions.



La densification des centres urbains a poussé les personnes à faible revenu vers des quartiers suburbains plus abordables, limitant les options en transport en raison de l'aménagement centré sur la voiture et de la difficulté pour le réseau de transports en commun de répondre aux besoins de mobilité. Étant donné que les déplacements actifs à vélo favorisent l'autonomie des déplacements, la participation sociale et sont source de bienfaits pour la santé physique et mentale, leur promotion par des interventions à l'échelle locale est un objectif essentiel pour favoriser l'équité en matière de transport. C'est dans ce cadre que, en collaboration avec l'organisme Cyclo Nord-Sud, cette étude vise à explorer les retombées et les composantes favorables du projet pilote " Construis ton vélo ! " offert en parascolaire à des élèves du secondaire en milieu défavorisé. Une méthode qualitative de type compréhensive avec une approche inductive et phénoménologique a été utilisée. Elle a été complétée par un entretien de groupe à la fin du programme et une analyse par catégories conceptualisantes. Les résultats ont révélé que les retombées positives du programme se rapportent : 1) au bien-être ; 2) aux apprentissages ; 3) à l'accès à un vélo ; et 4) à la motilité. Les fonctionnements favorables sont : 1) l'approche des adultes encadrants, 2) le parascolaire, 3) le travail d'équipe, 4) le travail manuel et 5) le fait de posséder un vélo à la fin du programme. Les mécanismes identifiés par les jeunes pourront être valorisés dans les prochaines versions du programme et guider la création d'interventions similair

Language: fr