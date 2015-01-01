|
Kingsbury C, Bissonnette F, Bernard P. Sante Publique 2024; 35(6): 7-16.
Évaluation du projet pilote " Construis ton vélo ! " par et pour les jeunes en milieu défavorisé : une intervention en contexte scolaire pour promouvoir la mobilité active
38388404
The densification of urban centers has driven individuals with low income toward more affordable suburban neighborhoods, thereby constraining transportation options due to car-centric planning and the difficulty for public transit systems to meet mobility needs. Recognizing that active cycling promotes travel autonomy, social participation, and physical and mental well-being, the promotion of such behavior through localized interventions stands as a critical objective to foster transport equity. In this context, in collaboration with the organization "Cyclo Nord-Sud," this study aims to explore the outcomes and favorable components of the "Build Your Bike!" pilot project offered as an extracurricular activity to high school students in a disadvantaged neighborhood. A qualitative, comprehensive approach with an inductive and phenomenological perspective was employed. We conducted a focus group at the end of the program and used conceptual categories to complete the analysis. The results revealed positive outcomes from the program related to: 1) well-being, 2) learning, 3) access to a bicycle, and 4) mobility. Favorable mechanisms encompassed: 1) the approach of adult mentors, 2) extracurricular involvement, 3) teamwork, 4) manual labor, and 5) bicycle ownership upon program completion. The mechanisms identified by the participants hold potential for improvement in future program iterations and can guide the development of similar interventions.
Language: fr
Active mobility; Health education; Health promotion; Intervention; Social inequalities in health