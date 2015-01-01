SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sinko L, Hah J, Manders K, Saint Arnault D, Teitelman A. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012241231775

38384114

Photo-experiencing and Reflective Listening (PEARL) is a trauma-informed intervention developed to promote recovery engagement in survivors of gender-based violence (GBV). This study aimed to understand the feasibility and acceptability of PEARL and identify potential healing elements. GBV survivors were recruited in Philadelphia through an online survey (n = 20). Participants completed the PEARL intervention, a postintervention survey, and a follow-up interview.

RESULTS revealed PEARL to be both feasible and acceptable, with thematic analysis revealing its ability to facilitate purposeful reflection, connection to the present, and progress toward healing goals. PEARL shows promise as an engaging strategy to promote healing for survivors of GBV.


healing; intervention; intimate partner violence; photo-elicitation; sexual assault

