Citation
Sinko L, Hah J, Manders K, Saint Arnault D, Teitelman A. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38384114
Abstract
Photo-experiencing and Reflective Listening (PEARL) is a trauma-informed intervention developed to promote recovery engagement in survivors of gender-based violence (GBV). This study aimed to understand the feasibility and acceptability of PEARL and identify potential healing elements. GBV survivors were recruited in Philadelphia through an online survey (n = 20). Participants completed the PEARL intervention, a postintervention survey, and a follow-up interview.
Language: en
Keywords
healing; intervention; intimate partner violence; photo-elicitation; sexual assault