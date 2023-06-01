Abstract

To better understand the research focus and development direction in the field of driving behavior active intervention, thereby laying a scientific foundation for further research, we used the combination of topic words and keywords to retrieve relevant articles from the Core Collection Database of Web of Science (WOS). A total of 578 articles published from 1992 to 2022 were finally obtained. Firstly, the time distribution characteristics, country distribution, institution distribution and main source journal distribution of published articles were explored. Then, by using the CiteSpace and VOSviewer software, cited reference co-citation analysis, keyword co-occurrence analysis and burst detection analysis were carried out respectively to visually explore the knowledge base, research topic, research frontier and development trend of this field. The results indicate that the USA, Australia and China are the three most active countries in the studies of driving behavior active intervention. Accidental Analysis & Prevention, Transportation Research Part F: Traffic Psychology and Behavior, and Journal of Safety Research are widely selected journals for publications related to this field. The research frontiers in the field of driving behavior active intervention focus on: "traffic safety and crashes analysis, as well as enforcement intervention", "driving risk and education for young drivers", "information provision and driving behavior", "workload and situation awareness for automated driving". It is worth noting that in recent years, "warning system", "time", "work load" have become research hotspots in this field. To sum up, by a bibliometric overview of research on driving behavior active intervention over the past thirty years, this paper clarifies the development skeleton of this research field, determines its hot topics and research progress, and provides a reference for the follow-up exploratory scientific research in this field.

Language: en