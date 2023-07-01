Abstract

Road traffic safety should be evaluated throughout the entire life-cycle of road design, operation, maintenance, and expansion construction. However, traditional methods for evaluating road traffic safety based on traffic accidents and conflict technology are limited by their inability to account for the complex environmental factors involved. To address this issue, a new road safety evaluation method has emerged that is based on driving behavior. Because drivers' behaviors may vary depending on the driving environment and their personal characteristics, evaluating road safety from the perspective of driver behavior has become a popular research topic. This paper analyzes current research trends and mainstream journals in the field of road safety evaluation of driving behavior. Additionally, it reviews the three most commonly used driving behavior data collection methods, and compares the advantages and disadvantages of each. The paper proposes the main application scenarios of road safety evaluation methods based on driving behavior, such as road design, evaluation of the effects of road appurtenances, and intelligent highways. Furthermore, the paper summarizes a driving behavior index system based on vehicle data, driver's physiological and psychological data, and driver's subjective questionnaire data. A comprehensive evaluation method based on the fusion of each index system is presented in detail. Finally, the paper points out current research problems and the future development direction of the road safety evaluation method based on driving behavior.

Language: en