Abstract

With the continuous development of information technology, the information environment while driving is constantly being enriched, and driver information processing and application are also dynamically evolving. Analysing information processing and application can better provide information services and is particularly important for traffic safety. Based on VOSviewer bibliometric software, this paper explores the research hotspots and future development trends of the driver information processing and application fields using the Web of Science (WoS) core collection as the data source. The results show that the field has a long history and has grown steadily in recent years. The United States, China and Germany are the top three countries in terms of the number of published articles. "Situational awareness and visual load", "route selection under variable information signs", "en-route information and behaviour" and "new information technology attitudes" are important knowledge bases for driver information processing and application. En-route information sources, human-computer interaction, and autonomous vehicle information are the research trends of the driver information processing and application field. The results of this research can help people comprehensively and systematically understand the current situation of driver information processing and application research, provide directions for future driver information processing and application research, and promote the engineering application of such research.

Language: en