Abstract

In order to fully understand the research progress of human factors and traffic safety in curve driving, from the perspective of driver-vehicle-road-environment dynamic traffic system, this paper explored the current research status and development trend of human factors of curve driving, and displayed the development process and structural relationship of human factors research of curve driving by using scientific knowledge map. Through the core collection database of Web of Science, 1408 English literatures related to human factors research of curve driving published from 2012 to 2022 (as of October 1, 2022) were obtained, and the literatures in this field were sorted and analyzed based on the VOSviewer visualization software. The results show that China, Tongji University and Accident Analysis and Prevention are the country, institution and journal with the largest contribution rate in the field of human factors research on curve driving. Co-citation analysis shows that the research contents in this field are divided into 5 clusters: driver's visual characteristics, risk of collision, vehicle dynamics characteristics, the influence of traffic engineering facilities on driving behavior, selection of driving speed. The co-occurrence analysis of keywords shows that the topics of curve geometry design and vehicle dynamics, driving behavior and risk, driving speed and safety, behavior prediction and intervention measures are the current research hotspots in the research field. It is found that the development trend of traffic safety improvement in curves is to construct a continuous, consistent, multi-level visual reference frame conforming to driving expectation through visual guiding technology, and summarizes the technical concept of linear visual guidance. This study can provide a reference for the study of human factors of curve driving.

Language: en