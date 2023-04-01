Abstract

The construction of rural transportation infrastructure is of great significance to promote the organic integration of transportation construction with resource exploitation and industrial development in rural areas, and realize poverty alleviation and poverty reduction driven by convenient transportation. In order to understand the research status of rural transport infrastructure at home and abroad, this paper adopts CiteSpace, VOSviewer, Pajek, SPSS and other software and makes quantitative analysis and knowledge map drawing of the literature on rural transportation infrastructure collected in Web of Science database. The results show that the emphasis of this field is different in different periods, Chinese scholars' attention to this field increased significantly after the rural revitalization strategy was put forward. Based on the classification results of keyword clustering, the following conclusions are drawn: The planning mode of rural transportation infrastructure under rural revitalization is relatively backward and the lack of theoretical analysis of the root causes has achieved the purpose of rational allocation of transportation resources. Moreover, there are few studies on the mechanism and empirical analysis of transport infrastructure's effect on rural poverty reduction. From the analysis of research hotspots, the integration of urban and rural areas and rural road safety will be the main research direction in the future, and rural road accidents and other topics have research potential.

Language: en