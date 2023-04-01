Abstract

The prioritization of public transit as an essential means of promoting sustainable urban development has a significant role in improving the quality of public transportation services, reducing traffic congestion, and enhancing air quality. To improve the implementation of public transit prioritization policies, this study conducted a comprehensive review of relevant literature on public transit prioritization from two major citation databases (Web of Science and China National Knowledge Infrastructure) from 2003 to 2021. Utilizing the visualization analysis software CiteSpace, this study analyzed knowledge visualization from five aspects: research sources, research institutions, knowledge foundation, knowledge frontier, and research hotspots, and summarized the research history and implementation effectiveness of public transit prioritization policies. The study concludes that existing research has some deficiencies in terms of urban diversity, comprehensive evaluation system, holistic perspective, interdisciplinary collaboration, and consideration of economic and environmental impacts. Future research should focus on development directions such as intelligence, sustainability, interdisciplinary collaboration, and integration of multi-modal transportation. The findings of this study can provide valuable references for the implementation of public transportation prioritization policies and future research.

