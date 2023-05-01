Abstract

Inaccuracies of traffic sensors during traffic counting and vehicle classification have persisted as transportation agencies have been prompted to calibrate sensors periodically. Detection of multiple objects, heavy occlusions, and similar appearances in congested places are some causes of computer vision model inaccuracies. This paper used the YOLOv5 model for detection and the DeepSORT model for tracking objects. Due to the nature of the reported problem caused by many misses and mismatches, the power of quantum computing with the alternating direction method of multipliers (ADMM) optimizer was leveraged. A basic Kalman filter and the Hungarian algorithm features were used in combination with a quantum optimizer to present robust multiple object tracking (MOT) algorithms. This hybrid combination of the classical and quantum model has fastened learning the occludes during frame matching of tracks and detections by generating minimum quantum cost function value. Comparisons with the existing models indicated a significant increase in the primary MOT metric multiple object tracking accuracy (MOTA) by 16% more than the regular YOLOv5-DeepSORT model when using a quantum optimizer. Also, a 6% multiple object tracking precision (MOTP) increases and a 6% identification metrics (F1) score increase were observed using the quantum optimizer with identity switching reduced from 6 to 4. This model is expected to assist transportation officials in improving the accuracy of traffic counts and vehicle classification and reduce the need for regular computer vision software calibration.

Language: en